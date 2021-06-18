UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,589 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.75% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,768 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 248,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 149,940 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,935,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,632,000 after buying an additional 126,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,144,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $51.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.06.

