UBS Group AG Grows Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 152.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,710 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of Adient worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Adient by 5,960.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 983,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.29. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.72.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

