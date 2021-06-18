UBS Group AG Grows Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Globant worth $12,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Globant by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth $1,132,000. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Globant by 20.0% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Globant by 8.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 31,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $223.26 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $137.97 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.