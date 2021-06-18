UBS Group AG Has $11.97 Million Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 6.49% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.12. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

