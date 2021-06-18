UBS Group AG Has $12.17 Million Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

UBS Group AG increased its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of CGI worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $157,390,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CGI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $90.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.