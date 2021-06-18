UBS Group AG Has $13.27 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.97% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

