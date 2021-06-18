UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 134.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 166,478 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

LSCC opened at $51.52 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 125.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.94.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $252,339.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,840.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,262 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

