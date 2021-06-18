UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 275,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.72% of Plains GP worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 40,065 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after buying an additional 1,171,905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 357,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 443,933 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

PAGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

