UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,450 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

BSCP stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.32. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

