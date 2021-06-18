UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,905 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Amdocs worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.51.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

