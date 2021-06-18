UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,536,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 581,970 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of UBS Group worth $122,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 584.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.