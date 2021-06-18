UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,207 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Donaldson worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $55,409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after buying an additional 750,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $15,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.