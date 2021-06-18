UBS Group AG Raises Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $185.20 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $118.66 and a 12-month high of $185.38. The firm has a market cap of $258.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.77.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

