UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Boyd Gaming worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

NYSE BYD opened at $59.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.