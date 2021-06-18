UBS Group AG Sells 1,922 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 590.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

NYSE:BRO opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.