UBS Group AG Sells 26,389 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $12,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,396,000 after purchasing an additional 496,138 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.63. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.99 and a one year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

