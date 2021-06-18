UBS Group AG Sells 34,732 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,732 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 20.80 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.79 and a 12 month high of 21.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 20.61 per share, with a total value of 28,854.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John S. Koudounis acquired 12,000 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at 267,179.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

