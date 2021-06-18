UBS Group AG Sells 45,936 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,936 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Restaurant Brands International worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,750,324.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,546 shares of company stock worth $26,525,760 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.