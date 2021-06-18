UBS Group AG Sells 674 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Markel worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Markel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,186.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,205.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $880.59 and a 12 month high of $1,268.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

