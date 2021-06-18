UBS Group AG Trims Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of SL Green Realty worth $12,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,306,000 after purchasing an additional 150,621 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

