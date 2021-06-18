Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,290 ($29.92). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,250 ($29.40), with a volume of 323,688 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULE. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,404.17 ($31.41).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,053.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

