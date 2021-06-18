UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to post sales of $311.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.90 million to $315.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $298.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,692 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,451 shares of company stock worth $627,999 over the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in UMB Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in UMB Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.70. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $99.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

