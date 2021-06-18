Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading 19.8% Higher This Week

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016555 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00021224 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

