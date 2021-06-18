Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.29. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$14.81, with a volume of 123,744 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$627.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.39.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.