Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Market Cap Achieves $3.73 Million

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $13,097.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00057841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00135144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00180334 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.49 or 0.00874308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,591.23 or 0.99899949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

