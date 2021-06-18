UNICORN Token Trading 26.9% Higher This Week (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $60,676.17 and approximately $20.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00055880 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001314 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 118% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

