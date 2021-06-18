Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Tops $8.28

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $33.77 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $8.28 or 0.00023253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00038060 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00221928 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001919 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,079,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

