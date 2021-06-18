Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

UL stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

