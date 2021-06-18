Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Unilever by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,704. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.