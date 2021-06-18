UniMex Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $61,024.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $61,024.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001822 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00059224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00134023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00184157 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,549.67 or 1.00556223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.55 or 0.00867117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,837 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars.

