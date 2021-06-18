Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.63 ($33.68).

Several analysts have issued reports on UN01 shares. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

UN01 opened at €30.13 ($35.45) on Friday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a fifty-two week high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €30.24.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

