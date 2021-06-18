Unisocks (SOCKS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,049.00

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $9,049.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34,931.91 or 0.98562187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00736149 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083354 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.