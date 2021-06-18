United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

