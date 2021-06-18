United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $36,675.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian D. Young sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $150,399.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at $487,812.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,347 shares of company stock valued at $198,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in United Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBOH opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.87. United Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

