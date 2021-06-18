United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Up to $28.19

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.19, but opened at $28.90. United Fire Group shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 205 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $685.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

