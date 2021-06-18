United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $16,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.27. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

