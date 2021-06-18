United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.