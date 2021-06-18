UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after acquiring an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.83. 108,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,022. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $285.57 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $367.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

