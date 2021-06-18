Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of UBX opened at $4.19 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $229.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 179,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44,743 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

