Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) and KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Head to Head Contrast

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) and KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Universal Display alerts:

This table compares Universal Display and KULR Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Display $428.87 million 23.67 $133.37 million $2.80 76.89 KULR Technology Group $620,000.00 350.48 -$2.85 million N/A N/A

Universal Display has higher revenue and earnings than KULR Technology Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Universal Display and KULR Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Display 2 0 8 0 2.60 KULR Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Display currently has a consensus target price of $256.63, suggesting a potential upside of 19.19%. Given Universal Display’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Universal Display is more favorable than KULR Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Display and KULR Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Display 32.60% 16.39% 11.83% KULR Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Universal Display shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Universal Display shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Display beats KULR Technology Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; thin-film encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; and UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including third-party collaboration and support to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Further, it provides contract research services in the areas of chemical materials synthesis research, development, and commercialization for non-OLED applications. Universal Display Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes. The company's technologies are used in electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices. It serves electrical transportation, 5G mobile computing, cloud computing, and space exploration and communications markets, as well as lithium-ion battery, energy storage, and battery transportation market. The company was formerly known as KT High-Tech Marketing Inc. and changed its name to KULR Technology Group, Inc. in August 2018. KULR Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.