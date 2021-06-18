UnlimitedIP (UIP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $184,659.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $184,659.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

