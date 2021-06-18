UNUS SED LEO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.02 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.46 billion and $3.02 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00007264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.00437960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

