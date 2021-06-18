Uptrennd (1UP) Market Cap Reaches $241,953.93

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $241,953.93 and $3.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.10 or 0.00713224 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000858 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

