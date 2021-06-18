Urus Hits Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $10.11 or 0.00028390 BTC on popular exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $826,595.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Urus has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00058876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.01 or 0.00726999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00082690 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

