USDX (USDX) Market Capitalization Hits $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008023 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009207 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 544.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000221 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

