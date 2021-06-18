Utrust (UTK) Achieves Market Cap of $128.53 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $128.53 million and approximately $32.85 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00059804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00025410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.53 or 0.00742370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00043797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00083095 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

