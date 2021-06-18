UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 246,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $1.39 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of UTStarcom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 87,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in UTStarcom by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in UTStarcom during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

