Vai Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002448 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $96.36 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00057750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00139209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00180235 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,491.06 or 0.99887380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.00862155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 107,743,225 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.