Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,104 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 74,560 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,268.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.