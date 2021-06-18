Valor Token (VALOR) Price Reaches $0.31

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and $661,216.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00059148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00736916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00043564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083038 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

VALOR is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

